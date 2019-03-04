Boland, Marline M. (nee Toben) of Washington, MO, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 01, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Beloved mother of Steve (Kay) Boland, Jeff Boland (Tammy Brueggemann), Michelle (Kurt) Unnerstall, Julie (Tom) Smith, Barb (Rob) Echele and Joy Boland. Loving grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Barbara (Dennis) Alfermann. Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 08, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington, MO. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, New Haven, MO. Memorials preferred to Masses or Holy Family Cemetery Fund. Visitation will be Thursday, March 07, 2019, 4-8 p.m., Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 E. 14th St., Washington, MO 63090.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019