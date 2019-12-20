Kuechler, Marlyn Venita

(nee Holman), of south St. Louis County, born November 17, 1925, was happy to meet her Lord God Almighty at age 94 as she passed on December 12, 2019.

Dear wife of the late Alvin Kuechler; dear mother of Donna (Don) Oppliger, Bonnie (Paul) Burckin, Roger Kuechler, and Darryl Kuechler; dear grandmother of Scott and Darren Oppliger, Melinda Winter, David Burckin, and Jessica Kuechler; dear great-grandmother of Addison, Peyton, Julia and Olivia Oppliger; dear sister of Jean (Bill) Armstrong, Karen Dennis and the late Wilma Karlson; dear sister-in-law of the late Emil and Gene Kuechler, and the late Neoma Azenhofer.

Marlyn, an avid gardener, was also a lover of words who enjoyed reading along with word games. She spent years raising her children before working as a saleswoman at the old Famous-Barr, as a switchboard operator for Bayless School District and as an office worker at the Lutheran Laymen's League. She was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church in Affton.