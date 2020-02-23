St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
More Obituaries for Marsha Muckler
Marsha Ann Muckler

Marsha Ann Muckler Obituary

Muckler, Marsha Ann

(nee Russo) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, February 17, 2020. Loving mother of Meredith (John) Josar; dear grandmother of Virginia "Ginny" Josar; sister of Mark (the late Suzy) Russo and Monica (Tom) Garozzo; former spouse of the late Mike Muckler; special friend and partner of Mike Garavaglia; sister-in-law, niece, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Marsha's idea of Heaven was sitting poolside, hair styled and in full make-up or playing video poker at the casino while entertaining friends with her witty social commentary. She lived her Heaven on Earth. We can only hope she was met at the pearly gates by a security guard, flashing lights and the sound of coins dropping into a plastic cup. She will be deeply missed.

Services: Memorial Visitation Wednesday, February 26, Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 10 a.m.-noon followed by brief service. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
