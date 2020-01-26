St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve DuBois Catholic church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Genevieve DuBois Catholic church
Marsha L. Vancil

Marsha L. Vancil Obituary

Vancil, Marsha L.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Loving daughter of the late Marshall and Margarette Vancil; dearest sister of Edward (Sharon) Vancil; dear aunt of Bryan (Beth) Vancil, Brett (Keith) Steckler, Brad (Cheryl) Vancil and Brent (Carrie) Vancil; dear great-aunt of Trae, Kennedy, Miranda, Zoey, Lucy, Elizabeth, Max, Cora, Beau and Cort.

Services: Visitation at St. Genevieve DuBois Catholic church Thursday, January 30, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Backstoppers. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
