Vancil, Marsha L.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Loving daughter of the late Marshall and Margarette Vancil; dearest sister of Edward (Sharon) Vancil; dear aunt of Bryan (Beth) Vancil, Brett (Keith) Steckler, Brad (Cheryl) Vancil and Brent (Carrie) Vancil; dear great-aunt of Trae, Kennedy, Miranda, Zoey, Lucy, Elizabeth, Max, Cora, Beau and Cort.
Services: Visitation at St. Genevieve DuBois Catholic church Thursday, January 30, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Backstoppers. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020