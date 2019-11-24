St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Resources
Marsha Lee Newman


1931 - 2019
Marsha Lee Newman Obituary

Newman, Marsha Lee

(nee VanNoy) March 6, 1931 to November 21, 2019. Born to parents John Marshall VanNoy and Betty Marie VanNoy (Fortner) in Canalou, MO. Siblings: Virginia Mable VanNoy Garner, Betty VanNoy Mills, John Melvin VanNoy, Marvin Ellis VanNoy and Billy Gene VanNoy. She married Bill Marion Newman in Searcy, AR, on Jan. 3, 1950, by T. A. French. They were married almost 70 years and enjoyed their time together. Through this union they had one child, John Marion Newman. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two brothers and a son. He proudest part of life, was being grandmother to Jennifer and John Marshall Newman. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her great-grandsons Cooper and Tanner. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tues. Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Smile Train appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
