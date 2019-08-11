Rothman, Marsha

died peacefully surrounded by family on August 6, 2019 in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Beloved wife of James "Jim" F. Zahnen. Dear sister of Rosalyn (George) D. Barber; dear aunt of Jeffrey (Jana) Deutch, Jay Rothman, Bonnie (Kenton) Kolker, Leslie (Bergandine) Corona and Danielle (Bergandine) Benaim; dear great-aunt of Jesse Deutch; dear sister-in-law of Dolores Bergandine and Frances Gregson.

Marsha was a graduate of University City High School and received her degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana campus. Marsha was employed in the Information Technology sector at various financial institutions in the Chicago, Illinois locality. Later, she and Jim acquired the Pine Lakes Campground facility in Pittsfield, Illinois which they operated for many years.

Upon retiring, Marsha and Jim continued to reside in the rural Pittsfield locality, but enjoyed traveling. Marsha planned the trips and the couple usually traveled by RV in the United States. International trips took more planning, but Marsha enjoyed their visits to other countries.

Marsha will be remembered as a fun-loving person who enjoyed gatherings of family and friends.