Buder, Marshall Owen "MO"

passed away Thurs., March 12, 2020. Born March 10, 1937 in St. Louis, the son of G.A. Buder Jr. and Kathryn M. Buder. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Marie Buder of Spokane, WA and brother Ted Buder of Denver, CO. Loving Husband of the late Beverly Chase Buder. Father of Kelly (Bruce) Hilton, Terry (Tim) Clark. Marshall (Barb) Buder, Susie Buder and Mary (Tim) Sachs. Adored Grandfather of Jennifer, Jake, Jordan, Justin, Angie, Courtney, Maggie, Kaitlin, Kara, Sasha, Katie, Ellie and Lydia. Great-grandfather of Kenny, Emerson and Liam. Also survived by his first Wife Sally Buder (Diekroeger).

Marshall Dillion was one of his T.V. heroes. He had a lifelong passion for the St. Louis Blues and thoroughly enjoyed seeing his dear friend Red Berenson score a goal in the recent Blues alumni game at the young age of 80. He took extreme pride in the conservation and preservation of waterfowl as evidenced by the creation of the Whistling Wings Farm Management Trust and donating his Farm to Ducks Unlimited to assure that his legacy would continue long after he is gone. MO took fashion cues from no one. His signature every day look was his long sleeve green or brown button-down shirt, (regardless of the temperature), khaki pants and boots that were always adored with a grease stained hat embossed with a John Deere, Ducks Unlimited or Whistling Wings logo. Let's not forget the Marlboro Reds or the ChapStick that were always within reach. We would be remiss if we omitted his constant companions over the years, Nugget, Fritz, Lucky. Buff. Coote, Danny, Dog and Brownie. Oh, if dogs could talk, the stories they would tell. He despised phonies. His friends were friends for life. Because of his irrational fear that his family would throw him a golf themed funeral despite his lack of enthusiasm for the sport, he felt his time was better spent planting a field, pushing a levy or preparing for duck season. MO has insisted on a traditional Irish Wake to celebrate his life, not mourn his passing, which will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at the Whistling Wings Duck Club, St. Charles, Mo.

Finally, the Family asks that in Honor of MO you consider making a donation to Ducks Unlimited or Delta Waterfowl to help preserve our nation's wetlands and the sport of Duck Hunting.

His larger than life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." - Winnie-the-Pooh. See Boppchapel.com