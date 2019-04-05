Loveridge, Martha Ada Burkhardt (nee Gerber), formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away at the age of 86 in Asheville, NC. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born in Washington, MO, she is preceded in death by her parents, Berten and Luella (nee Clark) Gerber and her husband, Warren Loveridge. She had moved to North Carolina to be near her son Doug Burkhardt and his wife Kris. Martha is survived by her sisters Charlot Stille and Cathy (Steve) Hemmer; her brothers Buzz (Joyce) Gerber and Phil (Kathy) Gerber; her sons, Doug (Kris) and Bob (Lynne) Burkhardt; her precious grandchildren, Lindsay (Chris) Tibbs, Danielle (Rob) Wingel, Katie Burkhardt, and Brett Burkhardt; her great-grandchildren, Camryn and Addison Tibbs; and her step daughters Joy (Clark) Couglin and Linda (Mike) Green. Martha was an aunt and dear friend to many. Services: The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Monday before the service. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. Interment to follow at St. Lucas Cemetery. Contributions in Martha's memory can be made to the Cancer Research Fund or the Donor's Choice. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary