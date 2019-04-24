Martha Antonopoulos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Antonopoulos.
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Obituary
Send Flowers

Antonopoulos, Martha (nee Kekeris) on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Michael Spiros Antonopoulos; dearest mother of Michael Antonopoulos of San Diego, CA and Diana Antonopoulos of Carlsbad, CA; loving grandmother of Sarah Antonopoulos of San Diego, CA; our sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Saturday, April 27th from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109 followed by a Graveside Service, 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Cemetery, 4360 Bates St. If desired, donations in Martha's name may be made to St. Louis Public Library or to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon