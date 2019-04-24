Antonopoulos, Martha (nee Kekeris) on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Michael Spiros Antonopoulos; dearest mother of Michael Antonopoulos of San Diego, CA and Diana Antonopoulos of Carlsbad, CA; loving grandmother of Sarah Antonopoulos of San Diego, CA; our sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Saturday, April 27th from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109 followed by a Graveside Service, 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Cemetery, 4360 Bates St. If desired, donations in Martha's name may be made to St. Louis Public Library or to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019