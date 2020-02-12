|
Witterschein, Martha Eileen
(nee Connelly), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sun., Feb. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy G. Witterschein; dear mother of Marti (Bob) Stricker, and Jill and the late Robert Witterschein; dearest
"Mugga" to Rachel (Tony) Abram, Matthew and Sarah (Hailey) Witterschein, Delaney and Emery Abram; beloved sister to Clare M. Connelly and the late Thomas V. Connelly; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend, and "special mom". Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale West County and Hope Hospice for their loving care.
Services: Visitation Thurs., Feb. 13 from 4 – 8 p.m., Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral Mass Fri., Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., St. Clement of Rome Church, Des Peres. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation or Missouri Energycare Inc, appreciated. See boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020