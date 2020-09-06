Simpson, Martha Elizabeth

age 70, passed away on August 18, 2020, at her home in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church.

Martha Simpson was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Mary Edna and Clarence T. Simpson on November 10, 1949. She graduated from Washington University with a degree in Computer Programming. Also, she had earned a Black Belt in Karate.

Martha is preceded in death by her two brothers, Donald Simpson, Father Gerald T. Simpson and her sister, Mary Regina Simpson. Martha is survived by her sisters, Sharon Ann Simpson Abmeyer, Mary Lucy Simpson Cook, and her two nieces and three nephews.

Services: A memorial will be held in Atlanta, Georgia in the spring.