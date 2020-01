Grega, Martha

92. Passed away Thurs., 1/23. Beloved aunt and friend. Leaves behind many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Services: Visit Mon., 1/27 from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois), Mass Tues., 1/28 at 10 a.m., St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.