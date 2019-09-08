|
|
Hays, Martha
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Martha (Sue) Hays, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 86 in St Louis, Mo after a short illness.
Sue was born on September, 17, 1932 in Wabash, IN to Dorwin and Lenore Pearson. She grew up and attended school in Wabash, IN; received her BA in Elementary Education from Ball State University in Muncie IN. On August 21, 1954 she married Thomas (Tom) A Hays and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Sue lived a life of Faith, actively involved in her Church throughout her life. Her husband and children all have a strong faith and serve their church. She was one of the founding members of Community Bible Study. She was on the board of Children's Home Society of Missouri and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for several years.
Sue and Tom raised four children. Jonathan Hays; Beth Black (Bruce); James Hays (Grace) and Elaine Hays. They have six grandchildren Laura Hays; Caitlin Black Obetz (Greg); Margaret Mauro (Andrew); Marissa Hays Pence; Cathleen Hays; and Nathan Hays. And three great granddaughters Olivia Black; Amelia Obetz; and Emma Mauro. Sue has a sister Elizabeth Christensen.
Services: Memorial service will be held on September 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church in Clayton, MO. A private family funeral service will be held graveside at Falls Cemetery, Wabash, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either: Community Bible Study; 790 Stout Road; Colorado Springs, Co 80921; or Central Presbyterian Church at 1700 Davis Dr; Clayton, Mo 63105. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019