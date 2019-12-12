Weiss, Martha L.
age 88, died December 4, 2019. Born July 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Louise H. (Hamilton) Weiss. She worked at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, owned several book keeping businesses during her life and was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Florissant, MO. Surviving are seven nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Mark's United Methodist Church Education Scholarship Fund. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.