Martha Lou Ray Sweeney

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church,
9450 Clayton Rd.
Ladue, MO
View Map
Obituary
Sweeney, Martha Lou Ray

Passed away on August 14, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife for 66 years of Floyd L. Sweeney; cherished mother of Patrice (Steven), Catherine and Constance; treasured grandmother of Adam, Kristen, Ryan, Taylor, Blair, Melissa, and Marin; and dear great-grandmother of Evangeline, Meridon and Poppy.

Martha grew up in Licking, MO and attended Southwest Missouri State College from 1948-1952, and earned her degree at Lindenwood College in 1977. Martha was active in church choirs and politics, served on community and civic boards, and was a Stephen Minister. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff at The Glen at Aberdeen Heights for their loving care.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel

Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue, on Thursday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Children's Home and Services, www.pchas.org.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
