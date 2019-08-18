Sweeney, Martha Lou Ray

Passed away on August 14, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife for 66 years of Floyd L. Sweeney; cherished mother of Patrice (Steven), Catherine and Constance; treasured grandmother of Adam, Kristen, Ryan, Taylor, Blair, Melissa, and Marin; and dear great-grandmother of Evangeline, Meridon and Poppy.

Martha grew up in Licking, MO and attended Southwest Missouri State College from 1948-1952, and earned her degree at Lindenwood College in 1977. Martha was active in church choirs and politics, served on community and civic boards, and was a Stephen Minister. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff at The Glen at Aberdeen Heights for their loving care.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel

Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue, on Thursday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Children's Home and Services, www.pchas.org.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL