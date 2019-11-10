Mayne, Martha Louise

81, passed away on October 16, 2019. Daughter of the late John A. and Charlotte Mayne;: sister of John P. (Sally) Mayne; beloved mother of Susan (Timothy) Keith, Joseph McDonnell, James (Linda Calahan) McDonnell; and Margaret (John) Brotherton; dear grandmother of Kevin (Amy) and Daniel Keith, Jedediah, John (Kate Zydiak), James (Tory Freeman), Kaetlyn, and Michael McDonnell; and Olivia Brotherton; life-long friend of Patricia Beard and Nancy Berg Marron; loving aunt, friend, teacher, and Universal Mom.

Celebration of Life TBA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: BuffaloFieldCampaign.org