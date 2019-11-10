|
|
Buck, Martha Mary "Mardi"
Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Lorraine (nee Heller) and Fred F. Buck; dear sister of Mary (Paul) Huelsing, Fred (Terri) Buck, Joseph (Carol) Buck, Thomas (Julie) Buck, and Paul Buck; beloved aunt of David (Maggie) Huelsing, Sheila Hicks, Derek (Stephanie) Buck, Erin Murphy, Matt, Alex and Will Buck; dear great- aunt of Logan, Ryan and Carson Hicks, Emily and Natalie Huelsing, Cole Bornhop and Payton, Carmen, Libby and Lucy Buck; beloved friend of Bill Kahle; dear niece, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. Donations preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019