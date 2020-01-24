|
Schreiber, Martha Mary
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Beloved wife of 65 years to Richard J. Schreiber Sr.; loving mother of Richard (Sandy) Schreiber Jr., Thomas (Kathleen) Schreiber Sr., Anita (Rodney) Schnurr; Paul (Beth) Schreiber, David (Diane) Schreiber, Mary Schreiber, and Lois (Sam) Malek; dearest grandmother of Kate, Rebecca, Jenna (Tim), Mike, Alex, Brooke, Sarah, Andrew (Stephanie), Ryan, Kelly, Agnes, Tyler and Stephen; dear great-grandmother of Will and Caroline; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Sacred Heart Church (Valley Park), 17 Ann Ave, Saturday, January 25, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020