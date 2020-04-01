Panetti, Martha Knowlton (Pickering)

died March 27th, 2020 at home. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis (Bud) Panetti; daughters Catherine (Mark) Epps; Cynthia (Frank) Cyr; 5 grand-children; sister, Deborah Cady; sister-in-law, Nancy Leonhardt. She was preceded in death by her parents & her daughter, Sue Panetti-Lee.

Martha was passionate about politics & social justice. After 20 years as a homemaker & compulsive community volunteer, she graduated from UMSL with a degree in elementary education. She taught homebound students for the St. Louis County Special School District. Martha was ordained as a Presbyterian elder & served on Session at Northminster Presbyterian Church & on committees at First Presbyterian Church. She served as editor for Northminster's newsletter & wrote "Opinion Shaper" columns published in the North County Journal.

Due to government rules, Memorial Services date TBD. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Operation Food Search.