Martha Panetti

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Panetti.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Panetti, Martha Knowlton (Pickering)

died March 27th, 2020 at home. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis (Bud) Panetti; daughters Catherine (Mark) Epps; Cynthia (Frank) Cyr; 5 grand-children; sister, Deborah Cady; sister-in-law, Nancy Leonhardt. She was preceded in death by her parents & her daughter, Sue Panetti-Lee.

Martha was passionate about politics & social justice. After 20 years as a homemaker & compulsive community volunteer, she graduated from UMSL with a degree in elementary education. She taught homebound students for the St. Louis County Special School District. Martha was ordained as a Presbyterian elder & served on Session at Northminster Presbyterian Church & on committees at First Presbyterian Church. She served as editor for Northminster's newsletter & wrote "Opinion Shaper" columns published in the North County Journal.

Due to government rules, Memorial Services date TBD. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Operation Food Search.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.