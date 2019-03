Dressel, Martha Rosena (nee Trachsel), age 90, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on February 20, 2019. She married Armin Dressel in 1953, in Missouri, and then moved to Arkansas for Armin's job as a forester for International Paper Company. Martha is the daughter of the late Frederick Fritz and Anna Trachsel. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers (John, Martin, Edwin, Arnold, Lester, Ernest, and Frederick Trachsel) and husband Armin Dressel. Martha graduated from Chamois High School and the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Education. She taught home economics in Missouri before moving to Arkansas. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and a past member of the Harmony Grove Extension Homemakers Club. She enjoyed homemaking, gardening, and volunteering in various church and community organizations during her fifty years of living in southern Arkansas. In retirement, she moved to Texas to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law and the grandkids. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Rice and husband Rick, and son Mark Dressel; two granddaughters Amber Moak and husband Evan, and Emily Rice. She is also survived by her sisters Rosella and husband Carl Schroer, and Hilda and husband Bernell Leonard, and three sisters-in-law (Wilma, Willy, and Alice Trachsel) of Missouri. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, March 4, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at St. Lucas UCC Tuesday, March 5 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Lucas UCC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Round Rock Area Serving Center (food pantry), First United Methodist Church, Round Rock, TX or . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary