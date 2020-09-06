Martha Sheldon

1/
Sheldon, Martha

Martha (Marnie) Sheldon passed away into the loving arms of Our Lord on August 29th, 2020. Her last days were spent at St. Sophia in St. Louis where she received the Sacrament of the Living after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in St. Louis, she attended high school at Villa Duschesne and Washington University for college. Her favorite pastime was tennis and spending time with her family and friends. Marnie is survived by her daughter, Katie, and her brothers John Macheca and Arthur (Mickey) Macheca III. Marnie was preceded in death by her sister Marianne O'Conner and her creative and loving husband Steve Sheldon - a distinguished St. Louis illustrator. Services will be private. At her request, Marnie's ashes will be scattered under a full moon at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Services: Private



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
