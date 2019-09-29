|
|
Vogelsang, Martha
lover of life, family, friends, and adventures, left for new exploits on September 27, 2019.
She was one of five children and she was born at her family's farm in Crandon WI in 1927, and moved to St. Louis in 1939. After meeting at the Casa Loma Ballroom, she married Milton Vogelsang and they traveled the world together, always eager to explore new destinations and cultures. They had one daughter, Patricia, whom they both adored. Martha loved to work and even after "retiring", continued to work until she was 87, and volunteered until her passing. She never knew a stranger, and everyone in her orbit was the beneficiary of her kindness, generosity, and willingness to help anyone in need. She had a great sense of humor and contagious laugh. Martha had enormous love for all of her extended family, friends, neighbors and neighborhood birds and squirrels. Thank you to everyone who helped maintain her life while at home and beyond. Special thank you to godchildren Anita and Mike; Diane, Ayyub, Gail, and Sue for their faithful and loving help. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband and is survived by daughter Pat and son-in-law Donald Jones, multiple generations of nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Wednesday, October 2 at 10 a.m.; service at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal House, 2151 59th Street, STLMO 63110 or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019