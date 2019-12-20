Pokres, Martin Albert

December 19, 2019 beloved husband of the late Mollie Pokres; dear father and father-in-law of Sheldon (Ilene) Pokres and Dennis (Ellen) Pokres; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Frieda Kreisman (the late Erwin), the late Leo Pokres (the late Betty) and the late Lorraine Robin (the late Harry); dear brother-in-law of Evelyn Goldenberg (the late Marvin) and the late Aileen Shanker (Joseph); dear grandfather of Debra Gates (Scott), Jill Maybruck (Brian), Scott Pokres, Allyson Pokres-Blauwkamp (Chris), Todd Pokres and Zachary Pokres; dear great-grandfather of Adam Gates, Jacob Gates, Grayson Maybruck and Emma Maybruck.

Mr. Pokres was the founder and President of Manchester Hardware for over 45 years, and was well respected by the West County community.

Mr. Pokres was a Shriner and a former President of the Committee, and a past President of the B'nai Brith Men's Club.

Services: Visitation Sunday, December 22nd, 10:00 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road, followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation B'nai Amoona, , Congregation Temple Israel, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis or the . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE