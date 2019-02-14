Groark, Martin Clarke baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara Reed (nee Presker) and the late Mary Corinne Groark (nee Buschek); dear father of Corinne (David Blank) Groark, Jill (David) Setser and Bryce (Jennifer) Groark and stepdad of Lisa (Bruce Davis) Reed and Abigail (Jake) Kinne; loving and fun grandpa of Faith, Joey, Kyle, Judy, Shay, Nohealani, Reed, Gillian, Vayda and Taj; beloved brother, uncle and friend of many. Marty was first and foremost a salesman at heart. He was owner of the Tab Shoppe for 25 years; an avid golfer, world traveler and an unapologetic couch potato. He was a lifetime Cubs fan, a lover of good Cabernet and Cherry Garcia Ice Cream. Though the last few years were spent living with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Disease, he bore it all with grace, humor, a great wit - and that great big smile. Thank you to all the compassionate caregivers in the memory care unit at Brooking Park. Services: Visitation at Ascension Catholic Church - Little Church, 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, Saturday, February 16 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019