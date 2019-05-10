|
McLafferty, Martin D. Mayrose Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Domini McLafferty (nee Lahrman); loving father of Adrian (Angelica) Miller and Trip Damien (Danielle) Miller; dear grandfather of Lorenzo Miller; dear son of the late Irvin and Mary McLafferty; dear brother of Terry (Greg) Hall, Lorrie (Mike) Tripp and Bill (Patricia) McLafferty. Dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Martin was a US Navy veteran and an employee at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park for 11 years. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (2761 Telegraph Rd., 63125) Monday, May 13, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 10, 2019