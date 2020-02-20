Wilson, Martin Dale

of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 58. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and had a very successful career leading companies as their president and CEO.

This gentle and caring man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be greatly missed by his wife Stacey (Perkins) Wilson, his son, Brendan Wilson and his two step-sons, Zachary Browning and Brock Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife Carole (Syzdek) and his parents Robert and Mary Wilson.

He loved his sports teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues, fiercely. One of his greatest moments was seeing the Blues finally win the Stanley Cup. He loved to read, fish, hunt, and spend time with family and friends. He was known for his analytical mind, quick wit and compassionate spirit.

Marty had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with his faith to his dying breath. He will forever be remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his life and find comfort that he is heaven watching over us.

Services: All are welcome for visitation on Friday, February 21st from 9-10am with a funeral mass following at 10am to take place at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Avenue, Warson Woods. Graveside service to follow at Interment Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Blues for Kids 1401 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, MO.