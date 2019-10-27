St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Deters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin "Jim" Deters Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin "Jim" Deters Sr. Obituary

Deters Sr., Martin "Jim"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, October 25, 2019. Dearest husband of Carol A. Deters (nee Colombo) for 60 years; dear dad of Martin "Jimmy" (Sondra), Brian (Julie) and Terry (Sue) Deters; beloved grandpa of Jeffrey (Kelsey), Brett (Kelsey), Tiffany, Justin and Marissa; great-grandpa of Aria, Raegan and Savannah; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim was a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi, charter member of Oakville Elks and a big supporter of veteran causes.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, October 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Kidney Foundation appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now