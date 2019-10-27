|
Deters Sr., Martin "Jim"
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, October 25, 2019. Dearest husband of Carol A. Deters (nee Colombo) for 60 years; dear dad of Martin "Jimmy" (Sondra), Brian (Julie) and Terry (Sue) Deters; beloved grandpa of Jeffrey (Kelsey), Brett (Kelsey), Tiffany, Justin and Marissa; great-grandpa of Aria, Raegan and Savannah; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim was a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi, charter member of Oakville Elks and a big supporter of veteran causes.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, October 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Kidney Foundation appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019