Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Greentree Community Church
100 Kirkwood Pl
Martin F. "Marty" Meyer


1950 - 2019
Martin F. "Marty" Meyer Obituary
Meyer, Martin F. Marty 10/18/50 - 8/1/19. Beloved husband of Diana Murphy Meyer; dear father of Krystal (Chris) Wygas, Julie (Jason) Weldele and Amanda Meyer; dear Papa, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tues., Aug, 6, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service at Greentree Community Church (100 Kirkwood Pl., 63122), Wed., Aug. 7, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
