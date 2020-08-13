King, Martin Francis

passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 86 from COVID-19. Marty and his beloved wife Julie were preparing to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary this month. Marty is survived by Julie, & their 11 children: Sarah Condit (Jeff), Delia, Peter (Mary McCarthy), Tim (Jill Birschbach), Maggie (Jim D'Altorio), Patsy (Steve Sherman), Elisabeth (Steve Geffre), Hannah Smith (Grant), John (Jen), Andrew (Rachel Posen), and Susie; 18 grandchildren; & 2 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Laclede Groves staff for years of loving care provided.

Services: In light of COVID-19 pandemic, private service at Our Lady of Lourdes; burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Lourdes, Missouri Stream Team, Conservation Federation of Missouri. Celebration of life will be held once it is safe to gather. For further information, see https://k-brothers.com/obituary/martin-king/

Kriegshauser Brothers