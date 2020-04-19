Martin G. "Marty B" Beglin
1963 - 2020
Beglin, Martin G. "Marty B" 56, of Bel Nor. Oct. 27, 1963 - Apr. 10, 2020 Beloved brother of Mary (Jim) Kwarta, Patricia Beglin, Anna (Jim) Niemczyk, Margaret (Blake) Kaelin, William G. Beglin, Elizabeth (Tom) Anderson, Michael (late Jennifer) Beglin and Theresa (Rick) Hess. Services: Memorial Mass at a later date. More info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 entries
Dear Beglin Family,
I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of Marty B. It was my pleasure to have known him, his innocent wit made me laugh. Marty knew nothing but happy because of all of you. Take comfort in knowing he is at peace now, raking leaves, shooting hoops, and drinking Pepsi and that smile is on his face once again.
Much Love,
Barb Dalton
Barbara Dalton
Friend
Marty "B" you brought such joy to so many! You taught us how to appreciate the simple things in life. Long walks, raking leaves, bowling, Mary's cherry pie, basketball, ice cream & cookies, and of course your favorite - trips to QT for Big Gulps!!! Marty you were the BEST!!! You will forever be in our hearts! Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Elizabeth Anderson
Sister
Margie, So sorry for your loss. I know you will miss him. Prayers
Pat Day
Friend
Marty was a fun and happy person who had no enemies. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be truly missed by so many.
Marty I hope you are finally at peace! You were such a big part of my life. It is hard to imagine our family without you in it. You were a funny, happy go lucky guy that enjoyed life to the best of your abilities. I am going to miss your smile and the gleam in your beautiful blue eyes! You loved your birthday, Christmas and all of the family gatherings with your siblings and nieces and nephews. You had an innocence about you that always amazed me. I miss our car rides to and from St. Elizabeths when we would sing and dance to the music on the radio. You had a devious and sneaky side to yourself that was funny to see and caught a lot of people off guard. You knew just how to push your siblings and nieces and nephew buttons and you did so on a regular basis! You were Dads Bubblehead and Moms Pumpkin and you are finally back together again. I love you so much and will never forget you! RIP Marty B until we meet again!
Blake Kaelin
Family
Marty was always a happy kid. He greeted us with a smile and laughter came even easier for Marty. He loved to go for a big gulp, sing and dance to our music in the car and dance at the many weddings and celebrations that the huge Beglin crowd enjoyed.
He led a simple life with simple pleasure like pepsi, coffee and freinds. Marty was everyones freind. I would like to toast Marty each morning as I raise up my coffee.He is smiling down on us now. So to Marty, always remembered
Rick Hess
Friend
I love you bumble bee and will never forget having you in our lives. You were my youngest sibling but meant so much to us. You made us realize that live wasn't always fair, but you always made the most of it. You made life happy for so many, we will truly miss you!!! We will love you always and never forget you, rest in peace!
