Dear Beglin Family,
I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of Marty B. It was my pleasure to have known him, his innocent wit made me laugh. Marty knew nothing but happy because of all of you. Take comfort in knowing he is at peace now, raking leaves, shooting hoops, and drinking Pepsi and that smile is on his face once again.
Much Love,
Barb Dalton
Beglin, Martin G. "Marty B" 56, of Bel Nor. Oct. 27, 1963 - Apr. 10, 2020 Beloved brother of Mary (Jim) Kwarta, Patricia Beglin, Anna (Jim) Niemczyk, Margaret (Blake) Kaelin, William G. Beglin, Elizabeth (Tom) Anderson, Michael (late Jennifer) Beglin and Theresa (Rick) Hess. Services: Memorial Mass at a later date. More info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.