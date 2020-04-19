Marty I hope you are finally at peace! You were such a big part of my life. It is hard to imagine our family without you in it. You were a funny, happy go lucky guy that enjoyed life to the best of your abilities. I am going to miss your smile and the gleam in your beautiful blue eyes! You loved your birthday, Christmas and all of the family gatherings with your siblings and nieces and nephews. You had an innocence about you that always amazed me. I miss our car rides to and from St. Elizabeths when we would sing and dance to the music on the radio. You had a devious and sneaky side to yourself that was funny to see and caught a lot of people off guard. You knew just how to push your siblings and nieces and nephew buttons and you did so on a regular basis! You were Dads Bubblehead and Moms Pumpkin and you are finally back together again. I love you so much and will never forget you! RIP Marty B until we meet again!

Blake Kaelin

