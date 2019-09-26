Zschiegner, Martin G.

Passed in peace on Sept. 22, 2019. He was born on Dec. 23, 1923, in Hankow, China where his father was serving as a Lutheran Missionary. He returned to this county when he was 14 years old when his father suddenly passed away. His mother raised him in Red Bud, Illinois.

Loving husband of Doris for 72 years. Wonderful father to Kathryn. Proud grandfather to Brian (Shea) Carter, and Becky (Patrick) Marx, and great-grandfather to Kennis and Rylee Marx. He is also survived by his brother Carl (Flo) and many nieces and nephews.

Martin served in the US Navy during WWII and graduated from the University of Missouri. He spent 35 years as a cartographer for the US Defense Department and served as an Alderman in Sunset Hills for 17 years. He was also very active at St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Sunset Hills.

Preceded in death by his daughter Kathryn, and his brothers Max and Arthur.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas-holy Spirit Lutheran Church Endowment fund or to Lutheran Senior Services, Laclede Groves. Internment at Jefferson Barracks.

Services: Visitation at St. Thomas-Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3980 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, 9:30 – 11. Memorial service at 11:00 with lunch to follow.