Deeken, Martin Marty H. passed away March 20, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1957 in St Louis, MO to Alex and Gloria Deeken. He worked as a Carpenter in the commercial and residential building trade. Surviving are his mother, Gloria, Amber Hatley, Sarah Hatley, three brothers: Clark Deeken, Walter Deeken, and Alex Deeken, lll. Preceding him in death was his father, Alex Deeken, and a son, Michael. Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 11-2 at Valhalla Chapel of Memories, with funeral ceremony to follow at 2 p.m., and private entombment at Valhalla's Indoor Mausoleum. www.valhallafunerals.net

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
