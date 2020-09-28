Bergin, Martin J.

June 8, 1939 - September 24, 2020. Born in Mattoon, IL, Martin was raised in West Texas and New Mexico.

Martin was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Maureen Wurm Bergin. He was also preceded by his parents Hugh and Louise Bergin, and brothers Tom Bergin, Pete Bergin, Hugh Bergin and Sy Bergin.

Martin is survived by his children Mary Guth (John) of Sedgewickville, MO, Theresa Palmer (Rich) of Clarksville, MO, Hugh Joseph Bergin of Tebbetts, MO, and Beth Sanders (Steve) of Thompson, MO and his brother Jerry Bergin of Oklahoma City, OK. He is Papa to 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Martin received his Bachelors in Conservation and Forestry.

He joined the Navy at age 17 and achieved the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Hart, Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation & Unit Citations. He was a Navy Deep Sea Diver, Submariner and worked in Naval Intelligence. Retired from the US Navy.

He retired from General Electric Medical Systems and the United States Record Center.

He was a master saddle maker and was inducted into the International Federation of Leather Crafters Hall of Fame in 2012, as well as receiving their Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also awarded the Republican Small Businessman of the Year Award.

Martin was a published cowboy poet and entertainer, performing on national television and film. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America throughout his lifetime, including scoutmaster to award winning scouting troops throughout the country including Troop 189. He worked with the regional and national organization to promote scouting for over 40 years.

Martin may be best remembered for his love of a fine saddle, a good horse, a rank bull and an excellent cigar. Let'er Buck!

Services: Memorial Service at ORTMANN FUNERAL HOME, 9222 Lackland Road, Overland, MO 63114, on Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Full Navy military honors to be presented at 6:30 p.m.

Visitation from 3:00 p.m. until time of service.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com