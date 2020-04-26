Martin J. Powers
Powers, Martin J. Sr. At the age of 84, Monday, April 20, 2020, peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Powers (nee Denton), dear father of Martin J. Powers, Jr., dear step-father of Norbert J. Butler, III, David A. (Kathy) Butler, and Dana (Kevin) McHugh, dear grandfather of Casey (Tony) Carver, Jayne Butler (Merv Goodman), Chris and Jim Butler, Jessica Butler (Dan Brown), Cara, Maggie, Katy, Maureen and John McHugh, dear brother of Mary Daab, Joseph (Eileen) Powers, and the late Frank (Millie) Powers, Diane (Sam) Maginn, Cay (Marv) Pellet, and Tony (Jane survives) Powers, and dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend. Marty had many occupations but was most proud of owning and operating the restaurant Powers of Clayton (circa 1975-1993), an establishment loved by customers, employees, friends, and family. He was the sage bartender, friend, mentor, confidant, and counselor. A man of great humor, wit, and knowledge. A devotee of St. Louis history, architecture, streets, and fire department – he was a true urban archaeologist. Marty was a loving and reliable father, son, brother, and husband to his family and a father figure to countless more. Yet always humble and when asked, "How are you doing?" He'd always reply, "Better than I deserve." The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the St. Louis Altenheim for their skillful and loving care of Marty. Services: Private service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Landmarks Association of St. Louis or The Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Kriegshauser Brothers

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
