Martin John Lippert

Lippert, Martin John Martin J. Lippert passed on February 12, 2019, at the age of 61. Beloved son of the late Fredrick and Ruth (Cissell) Lippert. Dear father of Julie (Matt) McKahan and Khalil Shaw-Ensor. Grandfather of Natalie Kate McKahan. Dearly loved brother of Susan (Stephen) Early, Linda (Gary) Apoian, and Tom (Angela) Lippert and uncle to David Buzzotta, Jennifer and Heather Apoian, and Dan (Lindsay) and Tim Lippert. There will be no formal services. Private celebration of life will be held to remember him.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
