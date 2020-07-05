1/1
Martin Joseph Cawley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cawley, Martin Joseph

died on Monday June 29, 2020. Devoted husband to the late Patsy Jean Cawley, proud father of Rev. Kevin (Stephanie) Cawley; beloved grandfather of Sarah and Abigail Cawley. He was simply known as Joe to his family and friends.

Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a Korean War veteran, and served in the U.S. Marine Honor Guard for almost ten years.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675

Graham Rd., Florissant, 63031 followed by service at 11 a.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved