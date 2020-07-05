Cawley, Martin Joseph

died on Monday June 29, 2020. Devoted husband to the late Patsy Jean Cawley, proud father of Rev. Kevin (Stephanie) Cawley; beloved grandfather of Sarah and Abigail Cawley. He was simply known as Joe to his family and friends.

Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a Korean War veteran, and served in the U.S. Marine Honor Guard for almost ten years.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675

Graham Rd., Florissant, 63031 followed by service at 11 a.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com