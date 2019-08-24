Orf, Martin Joseph

October 14, 1933 - August, 22, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Martin Joseph Orf passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband of Ursula Orf nee Vomund of Flint Hill, MO; He is survived by his son, Gerard M. (Jeanne) Orf of Flint Hill, MO; two daughters, Virginia M. (Steve) Mueller of St. Paul, MO, Nancy E. (Jerry Keith) Orf-Davis of York, PA; brother, Monsignor Raymond Orf of St. Louis, MO; sister, Rose Rita Orf of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren, Denny, Diane (Tony), Dale (Molly), Nichol, Andrew, and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Etta and Maxine; He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Orf, mother, Margaret Orf, brother, Vincent Orf, brother, Anthony "Tony" Orf, brother, Marion Orf, sister, Emily Orf, great-grandchild, Isabella.

Martin J. Orf was a longtime member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. For 25 years, Martin served as a volunteer firefighter for Wentzville Fire Department, and Captain for 2 years with Station 2.

Martin was a proud 3 generation farmer and played 19 years in the Flint Hill EMBA Hard Road League. In the year of 2007, Martin was honored when he was inducted into The St. Charles Community Amateur Sports Hall of Fame. Among his many other giftings, Martin was also an avid horse shoe pitcher. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Donations may be made payable to Masses or St. Theodore Catholic Church in care of Pitman Home Funeral, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385

Services: Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, P.O.Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385. Funeral Monday, August 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m., St. Theodore Catholic Church, Flint Hill, MO.