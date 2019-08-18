Martin Karl Jungkuntz (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atonement Lutheran Church
Florissant, MO
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
Florissant, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
Florissant, MO
Obituary
Martin Karl Jungkuntz, 95, on August 15th 2019. He was born in Fort Wayne, IN on September, 10 1923.Funeral service to be held at Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant, MO on August 24th at 11:00 AM with visitation an hour before the service. There will also be a visitation on Friday August 23rd from 5 - 8 pm at the Church. To share a memory and read the full obituary please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to Atonement Lutheran School Annuity Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
