Jungkuntz, Martin Karl
Martin Karl Jungkuntz, 95, on August 15th 2019. He was born in Fort Wayne, IN on September, 10 1923.Funeral service to be held at Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant, MO on August 24th at 11:00 AM with visitation an hour before the service. There will also be a visitation on Friday August 23rd from 5 - 8 pm at the Church. To share a memory and read the full obituary please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to Atonement Lutheran School Annuity Fund.