Martin Roger Bickel
Bickel, Martin Roger

born on October 7, 1947, died September 13, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother Ida J. Bickel (Meyer), his father Edward Martin Bickel, and his sister Faith Lippert. Marty is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda; his children, Julie (Mark) Sapa, Edward (Kasey) Bickel, and Katie Bickel; his sister, Linda Finklang; grandchildren Claire, Caitlyn, Owen, Cooper and Ellie; and nieces and nephews.

Marty was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the 1st Air Calvary from 1967–1969; lifelong member of Painters Local 2341; judge for St. Louis Golden Gloves since 1978; judge for Guns 'N Hoses since 1987; and an active member of Sts. Mary and Joseph and St. Stephen Protomartyr.

Services: Marty's family will receive friends on September 16 at Kutis (Affton) from 3 to 9. Funeral Mass will be held on September 17 at Sts. Mary and Joseph at 10.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
