Toebben, Marvalee

(nee Wilke) of St. Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Herman H. Toebben; beloved daughter of the late Ida and Louis Wilke; devoted mother of Kevin (Martha) Toebben, Lois (Keith) Hock, and Keith Toebben; cherished grandmother of Wendy (Shane) Ridgway, Benjamin (Tabitha) Toebben, Adam Hock, Elisabeth (Kevin) Towers, Andrew (Megan) Hock, Anthony Hock, Katy Toebben, Dylan Toebben, Dalton Toebben; treasured great-grandmother of Lily, Emma, Molly, Hailey, and Lincoln (on-the-way); dear sister of Paul (the late Kathleen) Wilke, and the late Mildred (Donald) Hesskamp

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO. Visitation: Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Monday, November 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. Sixth St., St. Charles, MO 63301. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials contributions to Immanuel Lutheran General Fund. Visit Baue.com