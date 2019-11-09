Marvalee Toebben

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvalee Toebben.
Service Information
St. Charles Funeral Home
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO
63301
(636)-940-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Charles Funeral Home
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
115 S. Sixth St.
St. Charles, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Toebben, Marvalee

(nee Wilke) of St. Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Herman H. Toebben; beloved daughter of the late Ida and Louis Wilke; devoted mother of Kevin (Martha) Toebben, Lois (Keith) Hock, and Keith Toebben; cherished grandmother of Wendy (Shane) Ridgway, Benjamin (Tabitha) Toebben, Adam Hock, Elisabeth (Kevin) Towers, Andrew (Megan) Hock, Anthony Hock, Katy Toebben, Dylan Toebben, Dalton Toebben; treasured great-grandmother of Lily, Emma, Molly, Hailey, and Lincoln (on-the-way); dear sister of Paul (the late Kathleen) Wilke, and the late Mildred (Donald) Hesskamp

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO. Visitation: Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Monday, November 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. Sixth St., St. Charles, MO 63301. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials contributions to Immanuel Lutheran General Fund. Visit Baue.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.