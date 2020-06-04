Marvin Albert Kosky
Kosky, Marvin Albert May 31, 2020, beloved husband of the late Joyce M. Kosky; dear father and father-in-law of Karen K. Stern (Henry H. Jr) and the late Robert E. Kosky; dear grandfather of Terence H. Stern (Ruth Lederman), Henry H. Stern III (Susan), Jeffrey E. Stern (Amy), Lauren Kosky Stamm (Chris) and Megan Kosky Fulmer (David); dear great-grandfather of Riva, Alexandra, Samantha, Julia Olivia and Ava Stern, Elena and William Stamm; dear son of the late Jack G. and the late Blanche S. Kosky; dear brother of the late Donald Kosky; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Kosky was a captain in the U.S. Army during World War II. He received a Bronze Star for his service. In 2010, the French government awarded Mr. Kosky the Legion of Honor Medal, France's highest distinction, in recognition of his role in the liberation of France during World War II. Services: A private family service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, 63146 or the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
