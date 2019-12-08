|
|
Cook, Dr. Marvin Anthony
Baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Loving husband of 57 years to Lillian L. Cook (nee Smotek); father of Rosemary (Tom) Veasey, Ellen (Steve) Isom, Matthew Cook, Margaret (Tim) Graham, Andy (Ursula) Cook, Pete Cook, and Amy (Randall) Hopkins. "Papa" to eleven grandchildren (Abigail, Lysia, Jenna, Collin, Sebastian, Bruno, McLean, Annabelle, Zachary, Shawnna and Shane). Brother of Tony and Timothy; dear uncle, godfather, brother-in-law, mentor and friend.
A lieutenant in the US Navy and a graduate of St. Louis University School of Medicine, Dr. Cook spent the first half of his career in pediatrics, and the next 20+ years as a radiologist. Following his retirement in 1997 as Director of Radiology at St. Anthony's Medical Center, he served in an official capacity as a professional consultant in the medical insurance industry, and unofficially as "Doc" to countless friends and family who relied on his compassionate care. With his wife Lillian, he was devoted to their family and their parish and he will be greatly missed by their many treasured friends.
Services: Visitation Mon., Dec. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. Mass Tues., Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019