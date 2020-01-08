Marvin B. Goldman

Goldman, Marvin B.

January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Maxine "Mickey" Goldman; dear father and father-in-law of Julie Pernikoff (Dr. David) and Marilyn Glattstein (Uri); dear grandfather of Spencer Pernikoff, Logan Pernikoff (Kathyrn), Marissa Pernikoff and David Glattstein; dear brother and brother-in-law of Alfred Goldman (Judy) and Judith Garfinkel (the late Dr. Bernard); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial service Thursday, January 9, 11:30 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Road. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
