Keller, Marvin C. Monday June 17, 2019. Loving husband of the late Esther H. Keller (nee Averbeck); loving father of Melvin (Rita) Keller and Eunice (and the late Richard) Glover; dear grandfather of Melissa (Gary) Meckley, Theresa Keller, John Glover and Alex (Mason) Huener-Glover; dear great-grandfather of Elena Peterson-Glover and Harper Rey Meckley; dear brother, uncle and cousin. Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 4-8 p.m. at the Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO. Funeral service Friday, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home Chapel. Interment Private at New St. John's Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019