Menne, Dr. Marvin C., age 92, Arcadia, MO. Fri. March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia McGartland Menne. Loving Father of Mary "Kevin" King, Michael "Diane" Menne, and the late Gerri "Steve" Jeffery and Diane Menne. Dear brother of Larry and Greg Menne. Loving Grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, father in law, and brother in law.
Services: Funeral Mass, Sat. April 6, 10 AM from Ste. Marie du Lac Catholic Church, Ironton, MO. Visitation, Friday 4 to 8 PM from Cole Family Funeral Home, Ironton, MO.
Interment, Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Ironton, MO
Cole Family Funeral Home
210 E Reynolds St
Ironton, MO 63650
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019