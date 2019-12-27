Kropp, Marvin D.

Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Teri Kropp (nee Schmidt). Loving father of Derek (Sabrina) Kropp. The coolest loving grandfather of Dane and Liv Kropp. Loving nephew of John and Mary Tobin. Loving cousin of Scott (Janette) Tobin, and Jeffrey Tobin. Loving second cousin of Brittany (Wes) Lenox (Christopher) and Connor Tobin Our loving brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many. Marvin served many years as a Proud Teamsters Leader.

Services: Funeral Service Saturday, December 28, 1:00 p.m. at the Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center, 13980 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the .