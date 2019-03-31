Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin E. Proffer. View Sign

Proffer, Marvin E. 88, of Oakville, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 3, 1931 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Marvin W. and Alta Proffer. Loving husband of Donna Proffer (Lohse); father of Kirk (Cathy) Proffer, Marian (Steve) Houser and Kent (Peggy) Proffer; stepfather of Michael Becherer (Lisa); grandfather to Staci Houser, Drew (Carri) Houser, Cory (Lindsay) Proffer, Craig Proffer, Baleigh and Mallory Proffer, Chris Becherer (Kayli), Kyle and Connor Becherer; great-grandfather to Soie and Nash Houser, Emerson and Lennon Proffer; brother-in-law to Peggy Proffer, Anita Dickerson, Kent (Rosana) Wilson, Jim (Lordes) Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin W. Proffer and Alta Proffer, and brother Charles Proffer. Services: A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5508 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO, 63129 (Oakville), followed by a graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marvin Proffer Memorial Garden at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Oakville or Kindred Hospice.





