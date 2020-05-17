Marvin Farer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farer, Marvin Died May 15,2020. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Farer; dear father of Alisa Farer and Irl Farer; dear son of the late Abraham and the late Ida Farer; dear brother of late Leonard Farer (Shirley); dear brother-in-law of Alan Fiddleman and Anita Fiddleman (Michael Turner) our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Marvin was a well respected retail executive, who worked in the industry for over fifty years. Services Private at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Memorial Contributions prefered to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved