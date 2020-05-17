Farer, Marvin Died May 15,2020. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Farer; dear father of Alisa Farer and Irl Farer; dear son of the late Abraham and the late Ida Farer; dear brother of late Leonard Farer (Shirley); dear brother-in-law of Alan Fiddleman and Anita Fiddleman (Michael Turner) our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Marvin was a well respected retail executive, who worked in the industry for over fifty years. Services Private at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Memorial Contributions prefered to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.