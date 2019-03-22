Marvin Lee Frumhoff

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Lee Frumhoff.

Frumhoff, Marvin Lee September 30, 1929 - March 21, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Carol Lynn (Tenenbaum) Frumhoff; dear father of Mark Howard Frumhoff, Brian Keith Frumhoff, Lisa Helene (Cathy Blaies) Frumhoff, and the late Marta Jean Frumhoff and the late Scott Alan Frumhoff; loving grandfather of Daniel and Royee Frumhoff; beloved brother of the late Celia (Irving) Arlan and the late Eugene Frumhoff; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Marvin had three careers in his life: He was a loving wonderful father and family man, spent 40 years with Edison Brothers Shoe Company, and 30 years as a Realtor. He was the best dad ever! Services: Graveside service Friday, March 22, 2:00 p.m. at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of St. Louis. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.