Frumhoff, Marvin Lee September 30, 1929 - March 21, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Carol Lynn (Tenenbaum) Frumhoff; dear father of Mark Howard Frumhoff, Brian Keith Frumhoff, Lisa Helene (Cathy Blaies) Frumhoff, and the late Marta Jean Frumhoff and the late Scott Alan Frumhoff; loving grandfather of Daniel and Royee Frumhoff; beloved brother of the late Celia (Irving) Arlan and the late Eugene Frumhoff; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Marvin had three careers in his life: He was a loving wonderful father and family man, spent 40 years with Edison Brothers Shoe Company, and 30 years as a Realtor. He was the best dad ever! Services: Graveside service Friday, March 22, 2:00 p.m. at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of St. Louis. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019