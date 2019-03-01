Marvin "Mike" Resnick

Resnick, Marvin Mike February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernice Kotner Resnick; loving father and father-in-law of Mindy Sue Rosenthal (Rabbi Edward) and Lisa Ann Resnick (Kim Maxey); proud grandfather of Jonah Rosenthal (Heather) and Gabriella Rosenthal; exuberant great-grandfather of Belle; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late David A. Resnick (late Mary) and the late S. Jim Resnick (the late Ruth); brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many, including his wonderful caregivers. Services: Graveside service Friday, March 1, 1 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation B'nai Amoona or the St. Louis Children's Home. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
